‘No doubt’ - Ex-ref delivers verdict on Newcastle United v Liverpool penalty incident

Newcastle United triumphed 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final in a match they dominated from start to finish.

Eddie Howe’s side were worthy winners on Sunday as they schooled Arne Slot’s Liverpool to finally end their long wait for a major domestic trophy. A first-half strike by Dan Burn gave them the lead on the stroke of the break before Alexander Isak, seven minutes into the second period, doubled their lead.

Despite being comprehensively beaten by the Reds at Anfield less than three weeks ago and without a win in their last 17 meetings, Howe’s side put in a near-perfect display as Liverpool were swatted aside with ease.

Dermot Gallagher’s view on potential Liverpool penalty

The only real moment of controversy came in the first half when it appeared that Kieran Trippier had handled the ball as Luis Diaz looked to break into the penalty box. Huge appeals from one side of Wembley were met with silence by John Brooks as VAR checked and quickly concurred with the decision not to point to the spot.

Speaking about the incident on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch, Gallagher said: “In Europe, I think it is probably given as a penalty. Not handball for me. As regards to Europe, Newcastle know all about penalties in Europe having been knocked out last year.

“Trippier is running, it's his running motion. It strikes, no doubt about that. But that's all it does, it strikes him. If at the end of the game, you can't remember the incident, that tells the story."

Stephen Warnock, who also appeared on Ref Watch alongside Gallagher and Sue Smith, added: “It didn't really even stick out in my mind that would be even looked at as a potential penalty.”

VAR and John Brooks make history at Wembley

Despite it being a relatively controversy free final, history was made as, for the first time ever at Wembley a VAR decision was announced live in the stadium. Federico Chiesa’s late strike gave Liverpool the briefest of hopes and, despite initially being ruled-out by the assistant referee, was allowed to stand after a VAR check.

The Italian international was flagged offside as celebrations in the red end of Wembley were quickly curtailed. However, the technology checked the decision and instructed Brooks to overturn the call of offside and award the goal.

The Leicestershire whistler then spoke over the PA system to explain why the goal was set to stand - although that seemed largely pointless in the moment with the audio barely legible in the stadium. Having referees explain their decisions live to the crowd was introduced to the Carabao Cup at the semi-final stage of the competition.