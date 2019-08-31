'No manager seems to like Shelvey': Newcastle fans reacts as Watford starting XI is named

Steve Bruce has named his Newcastle United starting 11 to face Watford in the Premier League this afternoon – and fans have quickly given their views on the team.

By Jordan Cronin
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 14:28
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Newcastle Unites manager Steve Bruce is seen prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford FC at St. James Park on August 31, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The 58-year-old has made another SEVEN changes from Wednesday’s penalty shootout defeat to Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.

Indeed, it is just two changes from the Tottenham win last weekend, with Matt Ritchie and Allan Saint-Maximin both ruled out.

Here is how some Magpies fans reacted to the team selection on Twitter: