'No manager seems to like Shelvey': Newcastle fans reacts as Watford starting XI is named
Steve Bruce has named his Newcastle United starting 11 to face Watford in the Premier League this afternoon – and fans have quickly given their views on the team.
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 14:28
The 58-year-old has made another SEVEN changes from Wednesday’s penalty shootout defeat to Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.
Indeed, it is just two changes from the Tottenham win last weekend, with Matt Ritchie and Allan Saint-Maximin both ruled out.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Here is how some Magpies fans reacted to the team selection on Twitter: