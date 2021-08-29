Newcastle United were forced to settle with a point at home to Southampton. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

'Not at his dynamic best' - Miles Starforth's Newcastle United player ratings after Southampton draw

Newcastle United were forced to settle for a point against Southampton after James Ward-Prowse’s injury-time penalty.

By Jordan Cronin
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 8:50 am

Steve Bruce’s twice took the lead through Callum Wilson and then Allan Saint-Maximin in the 90th minute, which looked to have won the game.

However, a penalty conceded by captain Jamaal Lascelles allowed Ward-Prowse to equalise from the spot to deny the Magpies their first win of the campaign.

How did each player fare during the 2-2 draw? Our writer Miles Starforth was at St James’s Park and dished out his player ratings:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Freddie Woodman - 6

Faced his eighth penalty of the season after Lascelles fouled Armstrong, having had a baptism of fire between the posts this season

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

2. Jacob Murphy - 5

Had a challenging afternoon defensively, but set up Wilson for his goal with a well-placed header

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales

3. Federico Fernandez - 6

Fielded as the right-sided central defender, put in a steady performance.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 5

Conceded the injury-time penalty which cost United two points.

Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4