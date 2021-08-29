'Not at his dynamic best' - Miles Starforth's Newcastle United player ratings after Southampton draw

Steve Bruce’s twice took the lead through Callum Wilson and then Allan Saint-Maximin in the 90th minute, which looked to have won the game.

However, a penalty conceded by captain Jamaal Lascelles allowed Ward-Prowse to equalise from the spot to deny the Magpies their first win of the campaign.

How did each player fare during the 2-2 draw? Our writer Miles Starforth was at St James’s Park and dished out his player ratings:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Freddie Woodman - 6 Faced his eighth penalty of the season after Lascelles fouled Armstrong, having had a baptism of fire between the posts this season Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. Jacob Murphy - 5 Had a challenging afternoon defensively, but set up Wilson for his goal with a well-placed header Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

3. Federico Fernandez - 6 Fielded as the right-sided central defender, put in a steady performance. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 5 Conceded the injury-time penalty which cost United two points. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales