The Magpies head into the game in desperate need of a win, with their sluggish start to the season leaving them in danger of getting sucked into a relegation zone battle later on in the campaign.

Their opponents' second-string side were beaten 3-1 by Southampton in the Carabao Cup earlier in the week, but their first eleven strode to a confident 3-1 win over Norwich City last weekend.

The last time the two sides faced each other, back in July last year, the Magpies threw away a 1-0 half-time lead, with two Troy Deeney penalties giving Watford all three points on home turf.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Not been great' Mark Lawrenson gives latest Newcastle United verdict and makes Watford score prediction

Writing his weekly predictions column for BBC Sport, pundit Mark Lawrenson gave his verdict on Magpies' big game against the Hornets, and opted for a 1-1 draw.

Explaining his decision, the veteran broadcaster wrote: “Watford's results have been pretty up and down so far but they have six points from their first five games which they will be satisfied with.

“Newcastle, meanwhile, are one of five top-flight teams without a win and their performances have not been great either. I haven't seen anything that suggests they are about to start climbing the table.”

The 64-year-old's opponent for the week, drum and bass DJ Friction, mirrored the 1-1 prediction, and said: “This is going to be tight.”