'Not good enough' - Pressure builds on Steve Bruce as Newcastle United draw with Leeds United

Despite picking up his first home point of the season, chants of “we want Brucie out’ were again heard at St James’s Park.

There was a similar reaction at the full-time whistle on social media:

@agbnufc_: Sadly this will keep Bruce in a job for another month. Home draws really ain't good enough.

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

@Stephen_Howlett: Not good enough #nufc #BruceOut.

@Matt_hXc: We could have easily won that one, dead tactics again prevented that.

#BruceOut #NUFC #NEWLEE #HWTL

@LiamNUFC98: A draw is not good enough

@evan_kiropoulos: At least we’re still ticking along

@squadling72: Well it could have been worse I suppose. We just keep ticking along. #NUFC

@94Mart_JW: Let that be a lesson to start with a back 4...

@LloydArcher3: Joelinton and Saint were excellent tonight. Arguably Joe’s best game. Saint could have had a lot more than 1. If Wilson was on the pitch, we would have easily had 3/4.

