'Not good enough' - Pressure builds on Steve Bruce as Newcastle United draw with Leeds United

Newcastle United drew 1-1 with Leeds United at St James’s Park – but the pressure builds on Steve Bruce.

By Jordan Cronin
Friday, 17th September 2021, 10:08 pm

Despite picking up his first home point of the season, chants of “we want Brucie out’ were again heard at St James’s Park.

There was a similar reaction at the full-time whistle on social media:

@agbnufc_: Sadly this will keep Bruce in a job for another month. Home draws really ain't good enough.

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

@Stephen_Howlett: Not good enough #nufc #BruceOut.

@Matt_hXc: We could have easily won that one, dead tactics again prevented that.

#BruceOut #NUFC #NEWLEE #HWTL

@LiamNUFC98: A draw is not good enough

@evan_kiropoulos: At least we’re still ticking along

@squadling72: Well it could have been worse I suppose. We just keep ticking along. #NUFC

@94Mart_JW: Let that be a lesson to start with a back 4...

@LloydArcher3: Joelinton and Saint were excellent tonight. Arguably Joe’s best game. Saint could have had a lot more than 1. If Wilson was on the pitch, we would have easily had 3/4.

