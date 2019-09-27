'Not much better than Mike Ashley' – Newcastle United fans want a takeover, but not THIS one
Newcastle United fans talk of being desperate for a takeover to rid themselves of Mike Ashley – but not THIS takeover, according to YOUR reaction on social media.
It’s a case of scepticism aplenty when it comes to the Joseph DaGrosa, Peter Kenyon and GACP Sports potential takeover of the Magpies.
Here’s what fans have been saying on Twitter.
@NUFC360 – “Staying cynical and reading #NUFCTakeover pieces with a healthy dose of scepticism is the way forward. Been on this ride too many times now.”
@DavidJG00615083 – “From the basics I've taken in so far it looks alot worse than Ashley's ownership from a financial standpoint, paying off 175m against club capital while we are still desperate to solidify as a mid-table side is a worry, if we went down under these guys, how much debt do we incur?”
@ali_pericles – “Can I be controversial? I’m not sure Kenyon would be much better than Ashley, and it worries me that he seems to be a mate of him.”
@johnnyains – “Just as before he hasn’t got the money. Blokes a tyre kicker.”
@Michae1Lowes – “Mike has been quoted previously as saying the first we would hear would be when the deal was done. I totally appreciate its your job and other journos job to report this sort of thing but its so frustrating as a fan to keep being dangled the same carrot over and over again.”