'Not much better than Mike Ashley'  – Newcastle United fans want a takeover, but not THIS one

Newcastle United fans talk of being desperate for a takeover to rid themselves of Mike Ashley – but not THIS takeover, according to YOUR reaction on social media.

By Liam Kennedy
Friday, 27th September 2019, 11:22 am
Updated Friday, 27th September 2019, 11:22 am
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: Newcastle United fans celebrate after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 25, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

It’s a case of scepticism aplenty when it comes to the Joseph DaGrosa, Peter Kenyon and GACP Sports potential takeover of the Magpies.

Here’s what fans have been saying on Twitter.

@NUFC360 – “Staying cynical and reading #NUFCTakeover pieces with a healthy dose of scepticism is the way forward. Been on this ride too many times now.”

@DavidJG00615083 – “From the basics I've taken in so far it looks alot worse than Ashley's ownership from a financial standpoint, paying off 175m against club capital while we are still desperate to solidify as a mid-table side is a worry, if we went down under these guys, how much debt do we incur?”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

@ali_pericles – “Can I be controversial? I’m not sure Kenyon would be much better than Ashley, and it worries me that he seems to be a mate of him.”

@johnnyains – “Just as before he hasn’t got the money. Blokes a tyre kicker.”

@Michae1Lowes – “Mike has been quoted previously as saying the first we would hear would be when the deal was done. I totally appreciate its your job and other journos job to report this sort of thing but its so frustrating as a fan to keep being dangled the same carrot over and over again.”