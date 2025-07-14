Nottingham Forest have returned to pre-season training without one of last season’s key players following the departure of Anthony Elanga.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elanga registered six goals and twelve assists in all competitions for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side last season, playing a key role in helping Nottingham Forest qualify for Europe and reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Elanga will now hope to repeat and even improve on those numbers at St James’ Park.

“I'm excited, I'm really happy but most importantly I'm ready,” Elanga said after joining Newcastle United. “I'm ready to put on this black and white top to really fight for this team and give everything for the passionate fanbase that lives and breathes football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had an amazing two years at Nottingham Forest, they really helped me to become the player I am today, but I'm really happy to be here now. The club won a trophy last season and are building something unique, something special that I really want to be part of.

“I really want to buy into the culture, into the DNA of this club. I'm really happy to be here and I can't wait to get started.”

How the Nottingham Forest dressing room reacted to Anthony Elanga sale

Forest, meanwhile, now have to find a way of coping without one of their key men with Elanga’s departure set to leave a big hole in their dressing room. The former Manchester United man only spent two seasons at the City Ground but, according to Ryan Yates, was a ‘big character’ in the dressing room.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“Anthony – what a player; what an impact he has” Yates told The Athletic . “His performances speak for themselves, but he was such a big character around the dressing room as well. He was a really top lad and he will be thoroughly missed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elanga’s move to St James’ Park sees him unite with two of his international teammates - Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth. Elanga will be hopeful of striking a connection at club level with Isak as they form part of a very strong looking front three that could strike fear into defences up and down the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has also reunited with Will Osula on Tyneside. The pair have struck up a friendship and have often been seen together on videos posted to each other’s various social media accounts.

Forest, meanwhile, could also lose Morgan Gibbs-White this summer amid reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur. Gibbs-White is a critical part of Forest’s plans going forward and news of Spurs’ interest came as a surprise to many when it was revealed last week.

However, that potential move is now on hold as Forest consider legal action against Spurs. According to BBC Sport , Forest are furious at Tottenham's conduct in their pursuit of the England international, and they insist Forest's threat to take legal action is genuine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Wolves man scored seven goals and assisted a further ten last season in the Premier League. Spurs have already signed Mohammed Kudus this summer as they embark on their first season under Thomas Frank.