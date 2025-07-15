Nottingham Forest have reportedly made Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey a top priority this summer amid rumours of interest from St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ramsey was linked with a move to Newcastle United earlier this summer as reports of Aston Villa’s battles against the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules made headlines. Ultimately, Villa avoided breaching PSR by selling their women’s team and were able to keep hold of their key players past the June 30 deadline.

Ramsey, as an academy graduate through the Villains system, had been viewed as someone that Villa could potentially sell this summer to help them avoid PSR issues. Newcastle United’s reported interest in the midfielder, though, never extended to an official bid for him as their attention in the market turned elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramsey, meanwhile, is an important part of Unai Emery’s Villa plans, however he has again attracted attention in the transfer market.

Nottingham Forest ‘eye’ Jacob Ramsey transfer

According to the Telegraph , Ramsey is wanted by Forest as they bolster their squad ahead of their return to European competition. The 24-year-old can play either in central midfield or out wide and has been made a priority target for the Tricky Trees this summer.

Forest, who have already seen Anthony Elanga move to Newcastle United this summer, could also lose Morgan Gibbs-White. The former Wolves man is wanted by Tottenham Hotspur, although Forest are considering legal action over what they believe was an ‘illegal approach’ by Spurs for the midfielder.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Last week, it had appeared that Gibbs-White was on his way to the north London club after they had triggered a release clause in his contract. However, that move was put on hold after Forest revealed they were considering legal action over the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is Jacob Ramsey still on Newcastle United’s radar?

Striking a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt for Hugo Ekitike is Newcastle United’s current transfer priority. Ekitike, who has twice turned down a move to St James’ Park, has emerged as their number one target yet again with reports that the Magpies will find a way to get him and Alexander Isak in the same team.

Strengthening their attacking options was key this summer, with Elanga’s arrival and Ekitike’s potential move adding quality and depth to their options. James Trafford remains someone of interest, whilst adding another centre-back is also on their to-do list.

Central midfield, therefore, is quite low down on their priority list this summer. However, that could all change if sales in that area of the pitch are sanctioned.

Both Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock have been linked with moves away from St James’ Park this summer and will need to be replaced if they are allowed to leave the club. Leeds United have been linked with a move for Longstaff, whilst Willock reportedly has admirers from Selhurst Park and at Fulham.

Ramsey is the type of athletic midfielder that Howe likes and at 24 fits the age profile of players they target in the market. However, any move for him will likely depend on player sales.