Newcastle United latest news: Nottingham Forest’s Ross Wilson is wanted by Newcastle United to replace sporting director Paul Mitchell.

Newcastle United’s summer began on an unexpected and rocky note when it was revealed that sporting director Paul Mitchell would be departing the club. Mitchell, just one year after being appointed as Dan Ashworth’s successor, remained in his post until the end of June, but his departure shocked many at the club, including Eddie Howe.

Reflecting on hearing the news of Mitchell’s exit, Howe said: “Yeah, well, my phone exploded. I was just in, I think I was enjoying my second day of my holiday. And that quickly went sour because then suddenly I'm like, oh.

“So yeah, it was the second day. I didn't know. It was a complete surprise to me and a big disappointment because we had stability.

“We were planning the summer ahead. And then, you know, that's a big upheaval internally that we've been through before with Dan Ashworth leaving. So I've experienced before, and I know sort of the cost that that departure comes with.

“It wasn't, wasn't a good first couple of days on holiday for me!”

Newcastle United’s sporting director search

Mitchell’s departure meant that, for the third year running, Newcastle United would be searching for a new sporting director. Both Mitchell and Ashworth before him left without making too much of a mark on the club and Newcastle will be hopeful that their next appointment will be one that steadies the ship and allows them to implement a long-term strategy.

Among a host of names being linked with the role is Nottingham Forest’s Ross Wilson. The former Rangers man enjoys a good relationship with Howe and, according to the Athletic , is among the frontrunners to be appointed as Mitchell’s successor.

Wilson played a key role in helping provide Nuno Espirito Santo with the tools to get Forest back into Europe. He has also previously had spells with Southampton, Huddersfield Town and north of the border in Scotland.

The Magpies have conducted a fair bit of business with Forest over the last couple of seasons, with a number of transfers between the two clubs being sanctioned. Jonjo Shelvey, Chris Wood and Elliot Anderson have all moved from St James’ Park to the City Ground, whilst Odysseas Vlachodimos and most recently, Anthony Elanga, have moved in the opposite direction.

Arsenal’s former sporting director Jason Ayto, a man who worked alongside Edu Gaspar at the north London club before he moved to join Evangelos Marinakis’ football group, was also interviewed by Newcastle United over the vacant role. However, it is believed that Wilson is their preferred candidate. No official approach to Forest has been made from Tyneside for Wilson.

Whilst all of this rumbles on in the background, Newcastle United have flown out to Asia to take part in pre-season games against Arsenal, a K-League XI and Tottenham Hotspur in Singapore and South Korea as their preparations for a new campaign begin to ramp up.