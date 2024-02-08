News you can trust since 1849
The 13 players out and 6 doubts ahead of Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United - photos

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United: Both Nuno Espirito Santo and Eddie Howe have multiple selection headaches ahead of this weekend’s match.

By Joe Buck
Published 8th Feb 2024, 18:54 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 19:00 GMT

Newcastle United travel to the City Ground on Saturday evening to face a Nottingham Forest side that comfortably defeated them at St James’ Park on Boxing Day. The Magpies took four points from their two games last week but will be disappointed to see Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon suffer injuries.

Neither are expected to be fit for this weekend’s game whilst Forest also have their own injury issues. The hosts will also be without a trio of players who will participate in the final of the African Cup of Nations.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of the Premier League game between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United:

The defender has recently returned from a thigh injury but was reportedly struggling after their midweek game over Bristol City.

Boly is representing Cote D’Ivoire at the African Cup of Nations.

Awoniyi is making his comeback to action after a long spell sidelined with a groin injury. He could feature against Newcastle United on Saturday having only made an appearance from the bench in midweek.

Sangare is representing Cote D’Ivoire at the African Cup of Nations.

