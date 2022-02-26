Eddie Howe named an unchanged starting 11 from the side that drew 1-1 at West Ham United last Saturday.

The Magpies are looking to make it seven games unbeaten in the Premier League and move further clear of the relegation zone. A win could see them move up to 14th whereas a defeat could see them drop back into the bottom three.

Here is how Newcastle fans reacted to the starting line-up...

@Ginger_Pirlo: “No ASM. Krafth. Murphy. I'll take a draw right now. Imperative we don't lose. Keep Brentford in touching distance and we will go 15th with a point.”

@tuc76049437: “Shame about saint Maxi , gutted not to have Manquillo back but apart from that can’t complain.”

@JamNUFC4: “Expected but imagine what ASM would’ve done to their defence today.”

@tashhqx: "Good luck lads. Keep the hard graft going. Really need a win today and a big headed goal from Chris Wood.”

@ash_horsman: “Happy with this. Bruno will get a chance but it’s hard to decide who he would replace at the moment.”

@Rickardo_nufc: “Gutted that ASM hasn’t made it. I thought ASM and Manquillo were going to make today. Murphy on the left didn’t work at all last week so surprised that Bruno hasn’t started with Willock on the left. Howay the lads big performance keep a clean sheet and grab a goal. 1-0 Toon.”

@Jasonwearmouth: “Murphy and Krafth the only 2 i would have dropped from last week.”

