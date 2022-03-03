The Magpies took ten points from a possible twelve last month, a run that lifted them up four places in the league.

Newcastle secured impressive wins over Everton, Aston Villa and Brentford and earned a hard-fought but deserved point away at West Ham United during this time.

This form has been recognised by the Premier League with head coach Eddie Howe receiving a Manager of the Month nomination, whilst Ryan Fraser has earned himself a Player of the Month nomination.

Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser and Eddie Howe have been nominated for Player and Manager of the Month awards (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp, who enjoyed a 100% record with their respective sides last month have also been nominated for the award, as has Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhuttl.

Howe has previous in this award and has been named Premier League Manager of the Month on three occasions in March 2017, January 2018 and October 2018 whilst in charge of Bournemouth.

Steve Bruce was the last United manager to scoop the award in April 2021.

Fraser could become just the seventh Newcastle player to win the Player of the Month award, following in the footsteps of: Rob Lee (September 1994, November 1995), David Ginola (August 1995), Alan Shearer (September 1998, December 2002, October 2003), Demba Ba (December 2011), Tim Krul (November 2013) and Joe Willock (May 2021).

Fraser has enjoyed a resurgence in-form since Howe took charge of the side in November and after victory over Everton, where Fraser opened his account for the season, he revealed one of the reasons for this improvement:

“Since the gaffer’s came in, he’s been working one-to-one with me, working with all the team. We’re playing better – better football.

“I don’t want to say anything negative about before. I’ve got myself to blame as well, I wasn’t good enough. I suppose this kind of suits me a little bit better.”

Che Adams, Harry Kane, Joel Matip, Ben Mee and Wilfried Zaha are the other players nominated for the award.

Newcastle fans can vote for Howe to win Manager of the Month here - and for Fraser to win the Player of the Month award here.

Voting for each award closes at 12:00 GMT on Monday 7 March.

