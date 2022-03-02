Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben has hit back at Gabby Agbonlahor’s criticism of Kieran Trippier.

Not one to shy away from voicing his opinion about Newcastle United, Agbonlahor told Football Insider that he believes Trippier was ‘silly’ in travelling to Brentford with the side:

“I don’t understand that, to be honest, I think that’s strange,” the former Aston Villa man said. “People will see that as amazing because he’s supporting the team but I see it as silly.

Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

“You’ve got an injury, you’re on crutches, you should be at home with your feet up to rest the injury not struggling around on such a long trip to Brentford.”

“I don’t see the point in that. If it’s an injury where you are not on crutches and are fine to walk that’s different.

“You’re on crutches, are you doing that for the cameras? Stay home, rest, with your foot up. It doesn’t make sense at all.”

Agbonlahor’s comments have since attracted great attention across the Newcastle United fan base, with even Jamie Reuben taking to Twitter to mock the comments, responding to the comments by tweeting ‘agbonlaBORE !’.

Naturally, this comment from Reuben has invited a great reaction from Newcastle supporters on social media.

@GrumpymagMag: Tweet of the day.

@TOTALNUFC1892: We have the greatest owners on the planet #NUFC

@katiem430: Could our owners get any better! Get him told Jamie!

@OnTheToon1: I absolutely LOVE our owners!!!

@GallowgateShots: REUBEN AT THE BACKPOST

@NUFCLC: Hahahahahaha our owner⚫️⚪️

@psad2: One NIL!!!!!!!!!!

@DanLeon00074299: Can our owners get any more likeable

