Newcastle United injury list in full ahead of Aston Villa match following latest Kieran Trippier update

The Magpies are four games unbeaten in the Premier League and climbed out of the relegation zone with a 3-1 win over Everton on Tuesday night.
But Eddie Howe still has a few fitness concerns with talismanic right-back Kieran Trippier being forced off with a calf problem shortly after scoring his first goal for the club.
They also have a few longer term injuries to contend with as Eddie Howe looks to keep United in the Premier League. They currently sit a point from safety and could move out of the bottom three if they pick up a result against The Toffees.
New signings Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn are in contention to make their full Newcastle debuts, while Matt Targett is ineligible to feature against his parent club.
1. Callum Wilson - calf
Wilson was initially expected to be out for six to eight weeks after being forced off in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United back in December. But six weeks on and he is still yet to return to full training. The Magpies' top scorer said there is 'no definite time frame' for his return with Eddie Howe suggesting it could still be another couple of months out yet.
Photo: Ian MacNicol
2. Federico Fernandez - thigh
The centre-back suffered an injury just before Christmas and is yet to feature since. He travelled to Saudi Arabia and took part in some light training. Eddie Howe says he is 'making good progress' but is yet to train with the group.
Photo: Stu Forster
3. Paul Dummett - fatigue
Paul Dummett was also taken off against Leeds with Eddie Howe explaining 'fatigue' as the reason why. The defender has had his injury issues this season and made just appearances. He didn't feature in the friendly match in Saudi Arabia and has missed some training this week. Fortunately, Dummett should be back in contention sooner rather than later as his fitness is being monitored.
Photo: Stu Forster
4. Matt Ritchie - knee
Ritchie hasn't been seen in training or match action since Eddie Howe said the 32-year-old had an issue with his knee ahead of the Leeds match and the Newcastle boss has since described his injury as a 'longer term' one.
Photo: Stu Forster