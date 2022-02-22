When it was announced that Allan Saint-Maximin had not made the trip to the capital, many supporters worried about the impact his absence would have on the side.
Despite winning three on the trot and unbeaten in their last five before Saturday’s clash, scoring goals had been a worry, however, with Joe Willock’s timely return to goal scoring ways, any fears over the Frenchman’s absence was alleviated following a battling team performance.
Up next for Eddie Howe’s side is another trip to London, this time for a crucial game with Brentford who are slowly slipping into relegation danger.
A win for United on Saturday would be huge, but will they have Saint-Maximin back? And what about Ryan Fraser who limped off against the Hammers?
Here, we take you through Newcastle United’s current injury list and what it could mean for their game against the Bees:
1. Callum Wilson
Wilson was initially expected to be out for six to eight weeks after being forced off in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United back in December. But eight weeks on and he is still yet to return to full training. The Magpies' top scorer said there is 'no definite time frame' for his return but he should be back in contention for the last few games of the season.
Photo: Ian MacNicol
2. Isaac Hayden - knee
The midfielder picked up a serious knee injury in December and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season having been left out of Newcastle's 25-man squad as a result.
Photo: Stu Forster
3. Matt Ritchie
Eddie Howe revealed that he hopes Ritchie can make his return to the first-team setup soon, saying: "It’s a strange injury with Matt, he was just striking a ball, and felt something in his knee. So he’s had a period where he’s had minimal activity, but he’s running again in a straight line, and he’s stepping up closer to be backing full-time with the group."
Photo: Stu Forster
4. Paul Dummett
Dummett returned to the bench against Aston Villa but was introduced into the action earlier than anticipated following Javi Manquillo's injury on the stroke of half-time. He didn't feature against West Ham with building match-fitness the for Dummett who is just returning following a long injury lay-off.
Photo: Stu Forster