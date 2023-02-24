Follow the latest from St James’ Park and beyond with the Shields Gazette’s free football newsletters.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can sign up to receive free email bulletins through our website and get a round-up of the latest news from Newcastle United including; team news, match previews, live coverage and expert analysis from the new Premier League season, plus all you need to know about this year’s Champions League.

It’s a great way to keep up with NUFC news on the go, with the headlines there to read when you’re ready to catch up. Visit our Newsletter page online and sign up for yours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And if you want even more of the Shields Gazette’s football coverage, you can join our writers on their dedicated WhatsApp channel. It’s a great way to ensure you don’t miss a single bit of the action.

Howay the Lads!