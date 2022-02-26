Newcastle United's English midfielder Joe Willock celebrates after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Brentford and Newcastle United at Brentford Community Stadium in London on February 26, 2022. (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle United player ratings: 8s and 9s as Magpies claim 2-0 win at Brentford

Newcastle United won 2-0 at Brentford on Saturday afternoon to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches – but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 5:07 pm

The Magpies capitalised on Josh Dasilva’s early red card with goals from Joelinton and Joe Willock seeing them lead 2-0 at half-time.

Newcastle had chances to extend their lead further in the second half but managed to see out the win and climb up to 14th.

Our writer Dominic Scurr has dished out his player ratings from the the match…

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Martin Dubravka - 6

Had very little to do. Booked for time wasting.

Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales

2. Emil Krafth - 7

Kept things simple and had flashes of good play at both ends.

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales

3. Fabian Schar - 8

Strong defensively and did brilliantly to assist Joe Willock's goal. Should have got on the scoresheet himself but headed over.

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales

4. Dan Burn - 8

Another fine display at the back. Second clean sheet in three starts.

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
BrentfordRichard MennearJoe WillockJoelinton
Next Page
Page 1 of 4