Newcastle United player ratings: 8s and 9s as Magpies claim 2-0 win at Brentford

The Magpies capitalised on Josh Dasilva’s early red card with goals from Joelinton and Joe Willock seeing them lead 2-0 at half-time.

Newcastle had chances to extend their lead further in the second half but managed to see out the win and climb up to 14th.

Our writer Dominic Scurr has dished out his player ratings from the the match…

1. Martin Dubravka - 6 Had very little to do. Booked for time wasting. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2. Emil Krafth - 7 Kept things simple and had flashes of good play at both ends. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. Fabian Schar - 8 Strong defensively and did brilliantly to assist Joe Willock's goal. Should have got on the scoresheet himself but headed over. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Dan Burn - 8 Another fine display at the back. Second clean sheet in three starts. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales