Ryan Fraser (obscured) celebrates with teammates Joe Willock and Joelinton of Newcastle United after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on March 05, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Newcastle United player ratings: Player of the month nominee scores 9/10 as defenders shine in win over Brighton

Newcastle United continued their impressive record in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Brighton – but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 6:04 pm

Early goals from Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar saw The Magpies go 2-0 up inside the opening quarter-hour.

Brighton pulled a goal back in the second half as Lewis Dunk turned the ball in from a corner to reduce the deficit but Newcastle were able to hang on.

Our writer Dominic Scurr has dished out his player ratings from the the match…

1. Martin Dubravka - 6

Made a smart save to deny Danny Welbeck in the first half. Should have done better for Dunk's goal but made a good stop at his near post to deny Trossard in the closing stages.

2. Emil Krafth - 7

Worked hard and got forward well. One of his better displays.

3. Fabian Schar - 8

A fine header put Newcastle 2-0 ahead early on. Solid at the back.

4. Dan Burn - 8

Made several important blocks and tackles during the match to help contain Brighton's pressure.

