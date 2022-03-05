Early goals from Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar saw The Magpies go 2-0 up inside the opening quarter-hour.
Brighton pulled a goal back in the second half as Lewis Dunk turned the ball in from a corner to reduce the deficit but Newcastle were able to hang on.
Our writer Dominic Scurr has dished out his player ratings from the the match…
