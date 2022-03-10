Stuart Armstrong gave the hosts the lead in the first half before Chris Wood headed in his first goal for Newcastle to draw the sides level going in at half-time.
Full debutant Bruno Guimaraes put The Magpies in front with a stunning back-heel volley to secure three points.
Our writer Dominic Scurr has dished out his player ratings from the the match…
