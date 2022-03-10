Chris Wood of Newcastle United celebrates scoring their sides first goal of the game during the Premier League match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium on March 10, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

'Worked tirelessly' –Newcastle United player ratings as Bruno Guimaraes scores goal of the month contender at Southampton

Newcastle United made it six wins from seven with a 2-1 victory at Southampton – but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 10:10 pm

Stuart Armstrong gave the hosts the lead in the first half before Chris Wood headed in his first goal for Newcastle to draw the sides level going in at half-time.

Full debutant Bruno Guimaraes put The Magpies in front with a stunning back-heel volley to secure three points.

Our writer Dominic Scurr has dished out his player ratings from the the match…

1. Martin Dubravka - 8

Made a smart stop to deny Borja in the first half. Could do little about the goal but made a great save to deny Salisu in the final minute of normal time.

2. Emil Krafth - 6

Got stuck in down the right side but also let Southampton in on occasion.

3. Fabian Schar - 7

Played on despite going down twice. Had a good chance to extend Newcastle's lead in the second half.

4. Dan Burn - 8

Nodded the ball back across goal for Bruno to put Newcastle in front. Made some important blocks at the other end.

