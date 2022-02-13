A second free-kick in as many games gave Newcastle the lead at St James’s Park on Sunday afternoon.
Ollie Watkins thought he’d equalised for Villa only for him to be ruled offside following a lengthy VAR check. The visitors continued to apply pressure but Newcastle saw out the win.
Here are Dominic Scurr’s player ratings from the win...
