Javier Manquillo of Newcastle United collides with Emiliano Buendia of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park on February 13, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United player ratings: Debutant shines as Magpies make it three in a row against Aston Villa

Newcastle United secured their third straight Premier League win with a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa – but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 4:18 pm

A second free-kick in as many games gave Newcastle the lead at St James’s Park on Sunday afternoon.

Ollie Watkins thought he’d equalised for Villa only for him to be ruled offside following a lengthy VAR check. The visitors continued to apply pressure but Newcastle saw out the win.

Here are Dominic Scurr’s player ratings from the win...

1. Martin Dubravka - 7

Made several smart saves and was alert to head clear the danger following a ball forward from Villa.

2. Kieran Trippier - 8

Another excellent display at right back topped by scoring his second free-kick in as many games. Unfortunately forced off with what looked to be another calf issue.

3. Fabian Schar - 8

Went down early on but recovered quickly to put in another assured display at the back.

4. Dan Burn - 8

A solid debut at centre-back as he was dominant in the air and kept Villa at bay despite being booked.

