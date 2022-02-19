Newcastle United's English midfielder Joe Willock (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the English Premier League football match between West Ham and Newcastle United at the London Stadium, in London on February 19, 2022. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle United player ratings: £25m man shines as Magpies draw 1-1 at West Ham

Newcastle United extended their Premier League unbeaten run to six matches with a 1-1 draw at West Ham United – but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 2:32 pm

Craig Dawson’s header was cancelled out by Joe Willock’s first goal of the season on the stroke of half-time at The London Stadium.

The score remained 1-1 as Newcastle’s three game winning run ended but their unbeaten streak remained intact.

Our writer Dominic Scurr has dished out his player ratings from the the match…

1. Martin Dubravka - 7

Showed good reactions to tip Bowen's deflected cross onto the bar. Could do little to stop the goal.

2. Emil Krafth - 5

Was booked after conceding a sloppy free-kick which led to West Ham's opener.

3. Fabian Schar - 8

Composed throughout and brought the ball out of defence very well.

4. Dan Burn - 7

Could have possibly done better for the opening goal but generally solid otherwise.

