Craig Dawson’s header was cancelled out by Joe Willock’s first goal of the season on the stroke of half-time at The London Stadium.

The score remained 1-1 as Newcastle’s three game winning run ended but their unbeaten streak remained intact.

Our writer Dominic Scurr has dished out his player ratings from the the match…

1. Martin Dubravka - 7 Showed good reactions to tip Bowen's deflected cross onto the bar. Could do little to stop the goal. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2. Emil Krafth - 5 Was booked after conceding a sloppy free-kick which led to West Ham's opener. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. Fabian Schar - 8 Composed throughout and brought the ball out of defence very well. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Dan Burn - 7 Could have possibly done better for the opening goal but generally solid otherwise. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales