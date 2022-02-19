Craig Dawson’s header was cancelled out by Joe Willock’s first goal of the season on the stroke of half-time at The London Stadium.
The score remained 1-1 as Newcastle’s three game winning run ended but their unbeaten streak remained intact.
Our writer Dominic Scurr has dished out his player ratings from the the match…
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Page 1 of 4