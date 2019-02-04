Nuno Espirito Santo reveals how he plans to prepare his players for Newcastle United's visit to Molineux

Nuno Espirito Santo has a plan for his Wolverhampton Wanderers team ahead of Newcastle United's visit to Molineux – more vitamin D.

The two clubs meet on February 11 in a televised Premier League game.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez gave his players a few days off after Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

Nuno, meanwhile, will take his players away after tomorrow night's FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury Town.

Speaking after Saturday's 3-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park, Nuno said: "We need vitamin D – we need the sun."

Nuno will reportedly take his players to Marbella for some warm-weather training after the Shrewsbury tie.

Wolves are seventh in the league, while 15th-placed Newcastle are two points above the relegation zone.