Nuno Espirito Santo reveals how he plans to prepare his players for Newcastle United's visit to Molineux

Nuno Espirito Santo has a plan for his Wolverhampton Wanderers team ahead of Newcastle United's visit to Molineux – more vitamin D.
The two clubs meet on February 11 in a televised Premier League game.
Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez gave his players a few days off after Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.
Nuno, meanwhile, will take his players away after tomorrow night's FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury Town.
Speaking after Saturday's 3-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park, Nuno said: "We need vitamin D – we need the sun."
Nuno will reportedly take his players to Marbella for some warm-weather training after the Shrewsbury tie.
Wolves are seventh in the league, while 15th-placed Newcastle are two points above the relegation zone.