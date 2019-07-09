Odds slashed on Steve Bruce to takeover from Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United

Steve Bruce has emerged as the new favourite to become Newcastle’s next manager after his odds were slashed this afternoon.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 12:33
Could Steve Bruce be the man to takeover from Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United? The odds suggest so.

Bruce currently manages Championship Sheffield Wednesday but the odds on him taking over from the departed Benitez significantly shortened in the last hour.

The former Sunderland boss is 4/1 on with Sky Bet, 13/8 with Betfair and 15/8 with Paddy Power.

Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta is second favourite to Bruce.

The Spaniard is 9/2 on with Sky Bet a and 7/2 with Marathon.