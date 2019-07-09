Odds slashed on Steve Bruce to takeover from Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United
Steve Bruce has emerged as the new favourite to become Newcastle’s next manager after his odds were slashed this afternoon.
By James Copley
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 12:33
Bruce currently manages Championship Sheffield Wednesday but the odds on him taking over from the departed Benitez significantly shortened in the last hour.
The former Sunderland boss is 4/1 on with Sky Bet, 13/8 with Betfair and 15/8 with Paddy Power.
Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta is second favourite to Bruce.
The Spaniard is 9/2 on with Sky Bet a and 7/2 with Marathon.