Why Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United kick-off was delayed ahead of FA Cup clash
Newcastle United’s clash with Blackburn Rovers will kick-off at 8pm, 15 minutes later than the scheduled kick-off time of 7:45. This decision has been made to allow as many supporters into the stadium as possible.
The announcement of a 15 minute delay came just fifteen minutes before the game was due to kick-off with both teams on the pitch for their pre-match warm-ups. The Magpies are just two games away from a potential return to Wembley and one win away from their first appearance in an FA Cup Quarter-Final in four years.
Eddie Howe made five changes ahead of the game with Martin Dubravka, Jamaal Lascelles, Dan Burn, Joe Willock and Jacob Murphy all given a start at Ewood Park. Elliot Anderson, who hasn’t featured since the win over Crystal Palace in October, will start on the bench in Lancashire.
Newcastle United team v Blackburn Rovers: Martin Dubravka, Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock, Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon