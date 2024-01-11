Official confirmation of Newcastle United transfer move as Championship clubs ‘eye’ ex-Arsenal man
Newcastle United transfers: Isaac Hayden will return to St James’ Park following a loan move to Standard Liege.
Standard Liege have confirmed that Isaac Hayden will return to Newcastle United after the Magpies activated a recall clause. Hayden will now return to Tyneside, however, he is likely to move on-loan again before the winter transfer window closes.
Hayden joined Standard Liege in September having spent last season on loan at Norwich City and the summer training away from the Newcastle United first-team squad. Despite playing 11 times in all competitions for Liege this season, Hayden has been recalled by Newcastle and will likely spend the second half of the campaign in the Championship.
That’s because four clubs are reportedly interested in taking him on-loan. Plymouth Argyle, Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday have all been linked with a move for the former Arsenal and Hull City midfielder. Hayden, who will turn 29 in March, hasn’t featured for Newcastle since a 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in December 2021.