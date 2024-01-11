Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Standard Liege have confirmed that Isaac Hayden will return to Newcastle United after the Magpies activated a recall clause. Hayden will now return to Tyneside, however, he is likely to move on-loan again before the winter transfer window closes.

Hayden joined Standard Liege in September having spent last season on loan at Norwich City and the summer training away from the Newcastle United first-team squad. Despite playing 11 times in all competitions for Liege this season, Hayden has been recalled by Newcastle and will likely spend the second half of the campaign in the Championship.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

