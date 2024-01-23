Newcastle United have confirmed that Joelinton has had surgery on his thigh injury picked up earlier this month.

The Brazilian was forced off in Newcastle's 3-0 win over Sunderland in the FA Cup. Head coach Eddie Howe initially stated Joelinton was facing a minimum of six weeks out after sustaining ligament damage but that has now been extended to four months with the club deciding surgery was the best option.

Joelinton's recovery from the operation is likely to keep him out for the rest of the season. But an official update issued by the club suggests that the 27-year-old could be back in action before the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

"Newcastle United can confirm that Joelinton has successfully undergone surgery on a thigh injury sustained earlier this month," the statement read. "The midfielder will now commence a period of rehabilitation overseen by the club’s medical team and is expected to return to action in May 2024.

"Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Joelinton a speedy recovery."

Newcastle's final match of the Premier League season is away to Brentford on May 19 (4pm kick-off). Next up for The Magpies is a trip to Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round.

Should Newcastle manage to progress to the final of the competition for the first time since 1999, their season will be extended to May 25. In the meantime, Howe will be hoping to welcome some key players back to action in the coming weeks. #

Jacob Murphy has returned to training after a dislocated shoulder while Callum Wilson is expected to be back from a calf injury by the end of the month.

Here is Newcastle's current injury list and expected return dates...

1 . Tino Livramento (illness) Livramento missed the Manchester City game due to illness but is expected to be back in contention for Newcastle's trip to Fulham. Expected return: Fulham (A) - 27/01 Photo Sales

2 . Jacob Murphy (shoulder) Jacob Murphy made a surprise return from injury against Arsenal, just 10 days after dislocating his shoulder against Borussia Dortmund. Shortly after coming on at St James’ Park, the winger suffered another shoulder injury which required surgery. Following the operation, the 28-year-old was ruled out for nine weeks, which has now passed. Howe has confirmed the winger is back in light training. Expected return: Fulham (A) - 27/01 Photo Sales

3 . Callum Wilson (calf) Callum Wilson has suffered a calf injury. The issue is not thought to be serious with an expected return before the end of January. Expected return date: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01 Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales