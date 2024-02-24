Newcastle United have been dealt a fresh fitness blow ahead of Saturday evening's match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.
Martin Dubravka has not travelled with the squad for the match due to illness. A tweet posted by the club read: "Martin Dúbravka misses out through illness this evening."
The Magpies' latest fitness blow sees Dubravka drop out of the side to be replaced by Loris Karius for his first Premier League appearance for the club. Karius has only played one competitive match for Newcastle previously, a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final almost exactly a year ago.
A further update on Dubravka's situation will be provided by Eddie Howe after the match with Newcastle travelling to face Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.
United have seven players ruled out of the match against Arsenal due to illness, injury or suspension but have just welcomed back Alexander Isak and Joe Willock from injury issues. Isak had been out for the last three matches with a groin issue while Willock hasn't featured for Newcastle since November due to a recurring Achilles problem.
Newcastle have suffered recent blows to the likes of Callum Wilson and Joelinton, who are both out until the latter part of the season.