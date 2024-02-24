Newcastle United have been dealt a fresh fitness blow ahead of Saturday evening's match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Martin Dubravka has not travelled with the squad for the match due to illness. A tweet posted by the club read: "Martin Dúbravka misses out through illness this evening."

The Magpies' latest fitness blow sees Dubravka drop out of the side to be replaced by Loris Karius for his first Premier League appearance for the club. Karius has only played one competitive match for Newcastle previously, a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final almost exactly a year ago.

A further update on Dubravka's situation will be provided by Eddie Howe after the match with Newcastle travelling to face Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.

United have seven players ruled out of the match against Arsenal due to illness, injury or suspension but have just welcomed back Alexander Isak and Joe Willock from injury issues. Isak had been out for the last three matches with a groin issue while Willock hasn't featured for Newcastle since November due to a recurring Achilles problem.

Newcastle have suffered recent blows to the likes of Callum Wilson and Joelinton, who are both out until the latter part of the season.

1 . Martin Dubravka (illness) Misses the Arsenal game due to illness. Expected return: Wolves (H) - 02/03

2 . Matt Targett (hamstring) Matt Targett has been on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury in the opening minutes of Newcastle's 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Manchester United. The left-back had surgery on his hamstring in November and given a three month recovery time. Howe has since confirmed Targett is back on the grass and expected to return to training later this month. Expected return: Wolves (H) - 02/03

3 . Elliot Anderson (back) Anderson was featuring fairly regularly for the Magpies this season but has been out for an extended period with a back injury. It was initially suggested the midfielder would be back in training by the end of 2023 but he is likely to be out for over four months in total with a return to training close. Expected return: Wolves (H) - 02/03