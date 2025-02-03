Newcastle United have missed out on another potential signing to one of their Premier League rivals.

19-year-old forward Stefan Tzimas is set to join Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer after agreeing a ‘long-term contract’ and completing his medical. Sky Sports Germany linked Newcastle with the striker earlier in the transfer window along with the likes of Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton.

The same outlet later confirmed that a move to Brighton was a ‘done deal’ with reporter Florian Plettenberg tweeting: “DONE DEAL | Stefanos #Tzimas will join Brighton, starting in summer. 19 y/o striker wanted to join Brighton after very good talks with Fabian Hürzeler, as exclusively revealed this week.

“FC Nürnberg have triggered the €18m [around £15million] option to buy. Brighton have agreed on €25m [around £20million] deal + add-ons. Medical done. Long-term contract signed, starting next season. Tzimas will finish the season at Nürnberg. Announcement on Monday.”

Brighton have now officially confirmed the transfer on deadline day with Tzimas signing a five-year deal on the South Coast.

Brighton complete deadline day transfer

Tzimas joined Nuremberg from Greek champions PAOK Salonika on loan at the start of the season. After the 19-year-old scored 10 goals in 16 appearances in the German second tier, Nuremberg triggered a £15million option to buy the player before quickly agreeing a deal with Brighton that will see them make a quick profit.

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler said following the signing of the striker: “Stefanos is an exceptional young talent, an out-and-out centre-forward with a natural ability to score goals, and we are absolutely delighted to have signed him.

"He will join up with us in the summer, ahead of next season, but we are really looking forward to working with him, and feel he has a very exciting future ahead."

What deadline day business will Newcastle United do?

The chance of Newcastle making a major deadline day signing has been strongly played down by the club. Never say never, but the club aren’t active in the market when it comes to incomings.

Following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Fulham, head coach Eddie Howe said: “Nothing we can do [in the transfer window]. The window will be what it is and no result will change that.”

But there will be at least one outgoing with defender Lloyd Kelly set to join Juventus on loan with an obligation to buy. The deal is worth £20million to Newcastle after signing Kelly on a free transfer last summer.

The 26-year-old started just four Premier League matches for Newcastle and leaves in a deal that will provide a healthy financial boost to the club as they combat Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

The Magpies have also sold Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United for £10million this transfer window, leaving the squad in a slightly weaker position compared to how it started the transfer window.

Following the transfer window, Newcastle have arguably their biggest game of the season so far when they host Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at St James’ Park on Wednesday night (8pm kick-off). The Magpies take a 2-0 lead into the second leg but go into the game having lost consecutive matches at St James’ Park while Arsenal are fresh from a 5-1 win against Manchester City.