Olympique Lyonnais issue extraordinary Bruno Guimaraes statement on 'false' Newcastle United claims

It had been reported today that the midfielder was set for a £30million-plus move to the relegation-threatened club. However, Lyon have issued a statement insisting that there was no agreement for the sale of the 24-year-old Brazil international.

It read: “Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media reporting an agreement between Newcastle and OL for the transfer of Brazilian international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.”

United head coach Eddie Howe, in Saudi Arabia with his squad for a week-long training camp, had earlier said that there was “no news” on the transfer front.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howe said: “A lot of hard work being done back in England. I’ve got no news to tell anyone at the moment. As we know, it’s a difficult window. We just hope we can get a couple more additions to boost the squad.”