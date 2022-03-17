After a goalless first half which saw Newcastle dominate possession, the match was delayed due to a fan tying themselves to the post in the second half.

Everton were reduced to 10 men late on as Allan saw a straight red following a challenge on Allan Saint-Maximin.

Deep into stoppage time, Alex Iwobi found the net to snatch a crucial three points for Everton.

Here are the player ratings from the the match…

1. Martin Dubravka - 6 Made a couple of comfortable claims before making a fine stop to deny Gordon in the closing stages. Disappointed to let in another late goal. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2. Emil Krafth - 6 Was an outlet down the right and cut the ball out well at times. Booked. Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

3. Fabian Schar - 7 Distributed the ball well and had a decent effort with a free-kick from inside his own half. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Dan Burn - 7 Never broke a sweat all night until stoppage time as Iwobi slipped through. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales