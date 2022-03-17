After a goalless first half which saw Newcastle dominate possession, the match was delayed due to a fan tying themselves to the post in the second half.
Everton were reduced to 10 men late on as Allan saw a straight red following a challenge on Allan Saint-Maximin.
Deep into stoppage time, Alex Iwobi found the net to snatch a crucial three points for Everton.
Here are the player ratings from the the match…
