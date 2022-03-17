Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes reacts to a missed chance during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on March 17, 2022.(Photo by ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP via Getty Images)

One ‘class act’ – Newcastle United player ratings following late Everton defeat

Newcastle United suffered a late defeat at Everton – but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 10:16 pm

After a goalless first half which saw Newcastle dominate possession, the match was delayed due to a fan tying themselves to the post in the second half.

Everton were reduced to 10 men late on as Allan saw a straight red following a challenge on Allan Saint-Maximin.

Deep into stoppage time, Alex Iwobi found the net to snatch a crucial three points for Everton.

Here are the player ratings from the the match…

1. Martin Dubravka - 6

Made a couple of comfortable claims before making a fine stop to deny Gordon in the closing stages. Disappointed to let in another late goal.

2. Emil Krafth - 6

Was an outlet down the right and cut the ball out well at times. Booked.

3. Fabian Schar - 7

Distributed the ball well and had a decent effort with a free-kick from inside his own half.

4. Dan Burn - 7

Never broke a sweat all night until stoppage time as Iwobi slipped through.

