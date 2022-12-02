The January transfer window opens in less than a month’s time and for Newcastle, it could offer them a unique opportunity.

For the last decade or so, January has often been the time for Newcastle to panic as the threat of relegation looms large. This season couldn’t be more different however.

The Magpies will enter the window with big European aspirations and could use their spending powers in the market to strengthen their claim for a European spot. Whilst the winter window is a notoriously tricky time to complete business, the Magpies could look at some of their biggest transfer successes of the last decade as inspiration ahead of the window reopening. But what signings have made the biggest impact at the club in the past 10 years?

Here, we take a look at 14 of the best transfers made by Newcastle United in the last decade and rank them to decide who made the biggest impact at the club following their arrival:

1. Loic Remy Despite being at the club for just a season, Remy scored some vital goals for Newcastle and helped steer them clear of any lingering relegation danger. Before the arrival of Callum Wilson, Remy was probably Newcastle's best out-and-out striker during the decade.

2. Georginio Wijnaldum His stay on Tyneside lasted just one year and ended in relegation, however, Wijnaldum's impact on the team cannot be underestimated. His 11 goals kept Newcastle in with a chance of survival into the very last week of the season - without them, it could have been curtains well before then.

3. Nick Pope Many supporters didn't feel Newcastle needed to add a 'keeper to their ranks this summer, but Pope's stunning performances have shown why the club were right to sign him from Burnley. He's a major part of why Newcastle have the joint-best defensive record this season.

4. Fabian Schar It took a while for Schar to make his mark at Newcastle, but boy he made it when given the opportunity to excel. Whether it's next to Dan Burn or Sven Botman, Schar has been one of Newcastle's most consistent players this calendar year and has played a vital role in their recent successes on the pitch.