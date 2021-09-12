'One way ticket to the Championship' - Newcastle United fans express Steve Bruce fears after Manchester United defeat

The club’s winless start to the campaign continued after losing 4-1 at Manchester United on Saturday.

During the latter stages of the game at Old Trafford, chants of “we want Brucie out” were heard from the 3,000-strong away end.

And those calls boiled over onto social media as well. Here’s just some of the reaction from Magpies fans:

Newcastle United fans. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

@scottr85: 12 goals conceded in 4 games #BruceOut

@chrisump37: Played well most of the game and the scoreline was harsh. Unfortunately with Bruce in charge, this is the way it usually turns out. Can't rely on Wilson staying fit with Gayle and Joelinton as backups. Really need another striker. Willock was never gonna carry us either #BruceOut

@smiley_nufc: #BruceOut before it’s too late. Sleep-walking to relegation.. #NUFC

@agbnufc_: In the bottom three and we are not coming out. The squad is awful and we don't have a manager capable of bringing higher levels out of them.

@Andrew_hay85: Honestly just announce Bruce’s sacking. We have a one-way ticket to the Championship under him.

@stnapirrem: Bruce isn’t going anywhere. Who’s come in under these circumstances?

MichaelNUFC_: Newcastle United 80 games before Bruce: Conceded 98. Newcastle United 80 games since Bruce’s arrival: 132 conceded #NUFC #BruceOut

@HypeTrainRob: Championship bound this season unless there are drastic changes at the club.

@bondy_nz: You know what the really sad part is, I just don’t care anymore. The passion and love that I once had for our club is now gone.

Some supporters, however, appeared to be a bit more sympathetic about their side’s performance.

Old Trafford was in party mode after Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his second debut for the Red Devils.

@mtay0705: It was always going to be very difficult given the opposition. Tough day at the office. We have to move on #NUFC

@neirbOamy: Was always gonna be a tough game but thought the lads played with great determination. Brilliant first half and started the second half strongly. 70'+ tiredness took hold unfortunately. #HWTL #NUFC

