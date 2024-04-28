Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's second goal with the fans during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Sheffield United at St. James Park on April 27, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Bruno Guimaraes was the centre of attention at St James’ Park this weekend - in fairness, when is he ever not?

After a week of speculation about his future and a reveal on a release clause in his current contract, confirmed by Eddie Howe, the Brazilian was welcomed to the park by the Newcastle United faithful with a message, made loud and clear by Wor Flags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fan group plastered a Brazil flag across the length and breadth of the Gallowgate End, with the message: “From Aliança and Rio to Newcastle upon Tyne, a home away from home. Joelinton and Bruno, our Brazilian Geordies.”

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's second goal with the fans during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Sheffield United at St. James Park on April 27, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It was a gesture not lost on Guimaraes, who has this week alone been linked with Manchester City, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, despite stating his happiness to remain on Tyneside repeatedly this campaign. The 26-year-old put in a man of the match display in the victory, netting his fifth goal in what has, including Brazil appearances, been a 54-game season so far. And after the match, Guimaraes has paid tribute to Wor Flags and the Newcastle United fans for their support, describing being a ‘Geordie on the field’ as his ‘greatest’ honour.

Posting to X, he said: “An indescribable feeling I was able to experience this afternoon. Gratitude, love, respect, and partnership. My greatest victory is being a Geordie on the field. Representing you, the fans, on the field is what keeps me focused and always striving for my best. “Happy for the affection you've always shown me and for being able to represent my country in Newcastle. Onwards to more.”