The Magpies have been hit by COVID-19 and injuries this week and weren’t able to name a full bench for Monday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Further injuries to Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser also hampered Eddie Howe’s ability to name a full side for the originally scheduled match at Goodison Park on December 30.

And following approval from the Premier League board, the postponed match will now be rescheduled for a later date which will be confirmed in due course

Dwight Gayle of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on December 27, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

A Newcastle club statement read: “A number of players and staff members have returned positive results during routine PCR tests in recent days, while several players have suffered injuries during an extremely busy period of fixtures.

"Accordingly, Newcastle United lodged a formal request with the Premier League to postpone Thursday’s fixture at Goodison Park, and that has been approved by the Premier League Board.”

Newcastle are likely to benefit from any upcoming postponements given their top two scorers, Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin, are out injured. They are also expected to strengthen significantly during the upcoming January transfer window.

And that has caused some animosity from disgruntled rival supporters on social media…

@EthanOsafc: “Hope Wilson is out for the season because of this. Taking advantage of the option to postpone because your best players are injured.”

@BigBrainBryanV: “Injuries shouldn’t be the reason a game gets called off.”

@DannySports12: “Amazing how fast Covid can spread when your two best players get injured. Anyone even got covid in your squad?”

@sfcwill_: “2 best players get injured and use this as a way out of the situation. Will probably cancel the game on Sunday too. Embarrassing.”

@bazilfaulty: “So we play them after they've spent a fortune in the transfer window instead?”

But some Newcastle fans took a lighthearted look at the situation.

@agbnufc_: “Why are so many other fan bases crying in the comments? We've literally been playing teams who have had glorified winter breaks!”

@ToonPolls: ““COVID” hahaha well done guys”

@joelixton: “Surprised the PL didn’t call an emergency meeting with the top 6 for them to make a decision

@shizzlebiscuit: “5 deals to be announced at 00.01am on the 1st of January.”

