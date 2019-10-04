Our expert's tactical guide to how Newcastle United can beat Manchester United
Newcastle United may sit second bottom of the Premier League after a 5-0 thrashing by Leicester, but they have a great chance to get back to winning ways when they face Manchester United on Sunday.
Friday, 4th October 2019, 13:22 pm
While that may sound odd, given the stature of their opponents, this is a Man United team in transition under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The Red Devils are no longer the force they once were. Solskjaer has injury and selection problems, with Aaron Wan Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba all set to miss out, and they have failed to win away from home in their last 10 outings.
They were held by AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night and drew 1-1 with Arsenal in their last Premier League match. We take a look at SEVEN key tactical areas that could see Newcastle pick up a much-needed three points.