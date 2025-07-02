Crystal Palace have reportedly agreed a fee to sign Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diomande has long been linked with a big-money move to the Premier League, with Newcastle United and Arsenal having been linked with his signature in recent seasons. The Cote D’Ivoire international made 45 appearances in all competitions for Sporting CP last season.

A Bola in Portugal report that Palace and Sporting have agreed a £47m fee for the defender ahead of a proposed move to Selhurst Park. That fee would make Diomande Palace’s most-expensive purchase of all-time - but it could be quickly offset by a high-profile exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marc Guehi’s Crystal Palace future and Newcastle United ‘interest’

Signing Diomande may signal that Guehi is on his way out of Selhurst Park. The England international has entered the final year of his contract with the Eagles and has plenty of interest in his services this summer.

Newcastle United, who spent the majority of last summer chasing his signature, had been linked with a move for the defender as the transfer window opened. However, they have reportedly cooled their interest as the window has progressed and have most recently been linked with moves for Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini and Marseille’s Leonardo Balerdi.

If St James’ Park isn’t going to be Guehi’s destination this summer, then it may open the door for Liverpool to swoop. The Reds have already spent heavily in the transfer market this summer following the arrivals of Jeremi Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz - and have reportedly listed Guehi as a potential signing.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Guehi could become Ibrahima Konate’s replacement at Anfield with the Frenchman yet to agree on a contract extension with the Premier League champions. Konate was a key figure under Arne Slot last season, but Liverpool will be desperate to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guehi, therefore, could be an ideal replacement for him, whether that is this summer for a cut-price fee, or next year when his contract expires. Interest from Palace in Diomande, meanwhile, could be viewed as Palace future proofing Oliver Glasner’s defensive options in case Guehi opts to run down his contract, or it could be seen as Palace getting ahead of the game and ensuring they have a direct replacement available if Guehi leaves the club this summer.

Palace’s summer so far has been dominated by off field issues surrounding their ownership and the knock-on effects of what European competition they will be playing in. It seems that Palace’s Europa League participation hinges on whether Lyon’s demotion to Ligue 2 is ratified or not.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, can look forward to playing in next season’s Champions League and will be desperate to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad in the coming weeks. Newcastle’s first pre-season game takes place at Celtic Park on Saturday 19 July and Howe will be keen to have one or two new faces to pick from when he takes his side north of the border on that day before their trip to South Korea and Singapore.