Patrick Vieira reveals why he has ruled himself out of running for Newcastle United job
Patrick Vieira says he wants to stay at Nice – after being linked with Newcastle United.
Vieira has been one of the favourites with bookmakers to succeed Rafa Benitez at St James’s Park. However, the former Arsenal midfielder – who took over at the Allianz Riviera stadium last summer after a spell at New York City – says he has “no intention” of leaving the Ligue 1 club.
The 43-year-old said: “I am at Nice long-term. I have no intention of going elsewhere. I’ve always felt good here, and with the people around me. I can’t see myself anywhere other than Nice.”
Newcastle will this week start approaching potential successors ahead of the return of the squad for pre-season training on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Benitez – who left the club yesterday when his contract expired – today issued a statement explaining why he didn’t sign a new deal at the club.