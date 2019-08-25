Paul Dummett believes Newcastle United 'rode their luck' with Jamaal Lascelles penalty call in Spurs win
Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett admits the Magpies had to ride their luck to claim their first Premier League points of the season.
Steve Bruce's United broke their top flight duck with a 1-0 win at Spurs live on Sky Sports.
Some resolute defending ensured the Magpies got three points but they also got a bit lucky late on.
Harry Kane was awkwardly challenged by Jamaal Lascelles in the area and despite VAR checks it was NOT given as a penalty, despite looking a clear infringement.
"You don't come to places like Tottenham and get results without a bit of luck," said Dummett.
"We had to work hard as a team and show discipline. Everyone has worked hard.
"We had to graft all game to make it possible.
"Credit to everyone, the players, the manager."
Newcastle United take on Leicester City in the League Cup next at St James’s Park on Wednesday.