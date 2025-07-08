213-game ex-Newcastle United man looking for new club after transfer ‘disaster’

Former Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett is on the look out for a new club after a 2024/25 season he describes as a ‘disaster’.

Dummett was released by Newcastle United last year after spending much of the previous few campaigns on the fringes of Eddie Howe’s first-team. That release marked the end of a decade-long career for Dummett in the senior set-up on Tyneside.

After remaining at the club to train whilst on the lookout for a new club, Dummett eventually joined Wigan Athletic, but would go on to play just five times in all competitions for the Latics. He would then join Carlisle United in January, reuniting with former Magpies teammate Mike Williamson at Brunton Park.

However, Williamson would leave his post as Carlise manager in February and Dummett, who was involved in a car crash during his first few days as a Carlisle player, would then suffer a hamstring injury within a month of moving to the Cumbrian side. He would end his time at Carlisle having played just three games, totalling 32 minutes of action as they were relegated to the National League.

Paul Dummett makes honest admission

Now on the hunt for a new club, Dummett has joined the PFA’s pre-season camp alongside a whole host of other free agents as he looks to maintain his fitness ahead of a potential summer move. Speaking to Sky Sports about his journey over the past 12 months since being released by the Magpies, Dummett described his 2024/25 campaign as a ‘disaster’ but has outlined his determination to get back playing on a regular basis again.

“When I left Newcastle, I didn't think I would have been out without a club when the transfer window closed," Dummett said.

“It was a difficult time, an uncertain time for me. Newcastle helped me a lot. I left there and didn't have a club, but I was fortunate enough to be allowed to train with the U21s.

“That helped me stay fit, so I was in a decent position when I went to Wigan. I wasn't match fit, which was not ideal, but I was still in an OK position after training most days.

“I found myself not getting in the rhythm of trying to get fitter and fitter and playing some games [at Wigan Athletic]. In the end, I didn't play much and ended up going to Carlisle in January, then pulling my hamstring the first game I was there. It was a bit of a disaster season for me, really.

“After last season, I thought coming here, surrounded by other players in the same position, was the best thing for me. I know exactly how everyone feels; it's an uncertain time for everyone.

He continued: “Being in the shop window, showing people that you're still good enough to go and do it on a good stage is important. I'm sure I can still go out there and be good enough to play. I'm excited for that new challenge and the next chapter of my career.”