Paul Dummett reveals positive Newcastle injury update

Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett has shared a positive injury update.

The full-back missed the Magpies' 2-1 win over Burnley on Monday evening after sustaining an injury on international duty.

Dummett was withdrawn just after the half hour mark during Wales' clash with Denmark after landing awkwardly.

But, in a post on his Twitter account, Dummett said that he was 'edging closer' to a Newcastle return.

The return of Dummett will no doubt be a boost for manager Rafa Benitez, who has been short of options at left-back this season.

Despite pursuing reinforcements in that position, the Spaniard was unable to finalise a deal for a full-back over the summer.

At Burnley on Monday, Newcastle started with a back three to combat the issue.

But Benitez will be hopeful that this latest update means Dummett is approaching a return.