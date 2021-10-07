Paul Dummett winds up Sunderland fans in cheeky Newcastle United takeover tweet
Paul Dummett has taken a cheeky jibe at Sunderland fans after the Newcastle United takeover was confirmed.
The £300million+ deal, heavily backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, is poised to make the Magpies one of the richest clubs in the world.
Toon fans endured a miserable 14 years of Mike Ashley, however they are dreaming of bigger and better times ahead with new owners, also including Amanda Staveley’s PCP Partners and the Reuben brothers.
In a cheeky tweet by Newcastle’s Geordie-born left-back Dummett, he said: “Meanwhile in Sunderland…”
Newcastle’s bitter Tyne-Wear rivals currently sit in the League One table.