Paul Dummett winds up Sunderland fans in cheeky Newcastle United takeover tweet

The £300million+ deal, heavily backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, is poised to make the Magpies one of the richest clubs in the world.

Toon fans endured a miserable 14 years of Mike Ashley, however they are dreaming of bigger and better times ahead with new owners, also including Amanda Staveley’s PCP Partners and the Reuben brothers.

In a cheeky tweet by Newcastle’s Geordie-born left-back Dummett, he said: “Meanwhile in Sunderland…”

Newcastle’s bitter Tyne-Wear rivals currently sit in the League One table.

Newcastle United left-back Paul Dummett. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)