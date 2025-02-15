Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Martin Dubravka believes he is where he ‘belongs’ at Newcastle United amid uncertainty over his future at St James’ Park.

During the winter transfer window, Dubravka had a deal lined-up to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab that ultimately wasn’t sanctioned by Newcastle. The reason the deal didn’t materialise was down to the fact Dubravka has been Newcastle’s starting goalkeeper over the last two months.

In that time, Newcastle have climbed up to sixth in the Premier League table, reached the Carabao Cup final and progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup. Although Nick Pope came back into the side for the 3-2 win at Birmingham City last time out, Dubravka is expected to come back into the side for Saturday’s trip to Manchester City (3pm kick-off).

Dubravka is out of contract at Newcastle in the summer but is in discussions regarding a new deal.

Martin Dubravka ‘fully committed’ to Newcastle United

“I am glad that I am coming back to where I belong, I was always fully committed to the club and I hope that people can see that as well,” he told Sky Sports. “It is a special place for me and my family and as I said I am trying to stay here as long as I can."

"There was a specific offer on the table [from Al-Shabab] and discussions from early December, but I always said to Newcastle ‘it’s basically up to you what you want to do’.

"I still had a contract, my mindset was still here and I was playing. So I said to the gaffer, ‘I don’t want to think about whether I’m leaving or not, I just want to make the most of my time on the pitch.’

"I’ve done that and now we’re in talks over a new contract. If we sign the extension, then I’ll be happy."

Newcastle’s form with Dubravka in the side has been impressive this season, winning 12 out of the 14 matches he’s started in all competitions. But Pope’s return from injury puts his place in the starting line-up under threat heading into the business end of the season.

Despite being in the twilight years of his career, the 36-year-old wants to stay at Newcastle for as long as possible, provided he continues getting regular first-team football. When Pope’s arrival shifted him out of the starting line-up back in 2022, Dubravka joined Manchester United on loan before returning to Newcastle after half a season.

“I want to stay here as long as I can, I love the club,” he said. “I sat down with the club and we made the decision together that the best for both parties was to stay here.

"I think the manager and Sporting Director [Paul Mitchell] respected the fact I didn’t push my way out. I showed that I was committed and wanted to stay. Maybe that’s why they opened the conversation to extend my contract."

"I hope people can see my commitment. I’m happy I’m back where I belong and that’s the Newcastle United dressing room."

What Eddie Howe said on Martin Dubrakva’s future at Newcastle United

Speaking recently about Dubravka’s future, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Martin won’t leave. We’re in discussions with Martin over a new contract, and hopefully there’ll be a swift conclusion there.

“But he hasn’t sought any certainties on his place or anything beyond trying to stay in the team and do well.”