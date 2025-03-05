Darren Eales has teased an exciting summer ahead for Newcastle United following the club’s latest financial results.

Newcastle arguably haven’t made a major first-team addition in each of the last three transfer windows. With head coach Eddie Howe previously warning that his squad risks becoming ‘stale’ with a lack of additions, the big question is whether the club will have the funds to keep key players and make significant additions this summer.

The club published record revenue levels of £320.3million for the 2023-24 season and reduced losses to £11.1million for the 12 months ending June 30, 2024. Increased commercial revenue and the money acquired through recent player sales puts the club in a more comfortable position when it comes to complying with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules heading into the summer.

Newcastle are set to have money available to spend in the summer, though there is no set budget in place.

Darren Eales explains Newcastle United transfer position ahead of summer window

Looking ahead to the summer transfer window, Eales said: “It's a bit of a moving feast because we obviously have a lot of factors that will go into what we do in the summer.

“It's an evolving process in terms of where players are in the current squad who are looking to potentially move on who we're going to bring in. There's going to be the factor of what revenues we'll have next year. Are we in Europe? But the good news is, when I talk about PSR it's always a yearly cycle so you can see we had to do our housework in these windows.

“These financial accounts 23-24, we had to do what we had to do [selling Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson] but that year was a good year in PSR and is still part of our three-year cycle. So the good news is it gets a bit easier when you've had a good year like we've had in these accounts to invest in the future. But the amount will depend on a lot of factors.

“But it is a good cycle which is good news for us.”

Paul Mitchell role change from last summer at Newcastle United

It will be Paul Mitchell’s first full summer transfer window since being appointed as Newcastle's sporting director. Mitchell played a supportive role last summer having joined midway through the transfer window before switching his focus to selling players in January.

The Magpies sold Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United for £10million in January and loaned Lloyd Kelly to Juventus with a £20million obligation to make the deal permanent in the summer. This summer his role will be far more involved with a greater focus on signing players.

"We're in a good place,” Eales added. “We're pleased with the business we did in January in terms of our transfer outgoings.

“Being quite open, that's something in the past that's been challenging for us in terms of making those player transfers out. That was good for us in terms of that window.

“Paul and his team have had a period of time now working with Eddie as well because, ultimately, it's about getting the players that Eddie wants in his position so there's real alignment in that respect so we're excited about the summer ahead."