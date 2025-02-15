Pep Guardiola delivers classy 99-word message to Newcastle United & Eddie Howe ahead of Man City clash
While Newcastle have not won away to Man City in the Premier League in almost 25 years, they head into the game having won each of their last six away matches in all competitions. They also sit level on points with Manchester City 24 games into the season and Guardiola’s side head into the match on the back of a disappointing home 3-2 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
A first-ever league win at the Etihad Stadium would see Newcastle climb above Man City and Chelsea up to fourth in the table.
And Guardiola admitted Eddie Howe’s side are an ‘incredibly strong’ opponent.
“What a challenge this will be for us,” Guardiola said in his matchday programme. “Newcastle under Eddie Howe have proven they are incredibly strong.
“We have watched a lot of Newcastle games, we know what to expect and I feel we have prepared well for this match, both physically and tactically.
“Eddie has done an amazing job at Newcastle. He deserves huge credit. I am looking forward to seeing him and trying to beat his team. It is a huge challenge, but these matches are why we love our sport.
“It is always a pleasure to welcome the people who have travelled from Newcastle to Manchester.”
Manchester City v Newcastle United team news
Here’s how the teams line up at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon...
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Khusanov, Stone, Gvardiol; Nico, Gundogan, Foden; Savinho, Marmoush, Haaland
Subs: Ortega, Kovacic, Doku, De Bruyne, Silva, Reis, Nunes, O’Reilly, McAtee
Newcastle United XI: Dubrakva; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Willock; Murphy, Gordon, Isak
Subs: Pope, Wilson, Barnes, Targett, Krafth, Osula, Livramento, Longstaff, Miley
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.