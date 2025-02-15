Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola admitted it would be a big ‘challenge’ for his side against Newcastle United this afternoon.

While Newcastle have not won away to Man City in the Premier League in almost 25 years, they head into the game having won each of their last six away matches in all competitions. They also sit level on points with Manchester City 24 games into the season and Guardiola’s side head into the match on the back of a disappointing home 3-2 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

A first-ever league win at the Etihad Stadium would see Newcastle climb above Man City and Chelsea up to fourth in the table.

And Guardiola admitted Eddie Howe’s side are an ‘incredibly strong’ opponent.

“What a challenge this will be for us,” Guardiola said in his matchday programme. “Newcastle under Eddie Howe have proven they are incredibly strong.

“We have watched a lot of Newcastle games, we know what to expect and I feel we have prepared well for this match, both physically and tactically.

“Eddie has done an amazing job at Newcastle. He deserves huge credit. I am looking forward to seeing him and trying to beat his team. It is a huge challenge, but these matches are why we love our sport.

“It is always a pleasure to welcome the people who have travelled from Newcastle to Manchester.”

Manchester City v Newcastle United team news

Here’s how the teams line up at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon...

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Khusanov, Stone, Gvardiol; Nico, Gundogan, Foden; Savinho, Marmoush, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Kovacic, Doku, De Bruyne, Silva, Reis, Nunes, O’Reilly, McAtee

Newcastle United XI: Dubrakva; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Willock; Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Pope, Wilson, Barnes, Targett, Krafth, Osula, Livramento, Longstaff, Miley