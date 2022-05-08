City face Newcastle next in the Premier League. Credit: Getty.

In the 10 matches Guardiola has faced Newcastle with Man City, he has won eight, drawn one and lost one.

The only two occasions Guardiola has dropped points against The Magpies has come at St James’s Park, every meeting at the Etihad Stadium has resulted in a home win.

But the City boss is approaching the game with caution following Wednesday’s dramatic Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of Real Madrid.

Newcastle have won 10 of their last 15 matches under head coach Eddie Howe and could mathematically secure Premier League safety with an unlikely result at the Etihad.

“Welcome to Newcastle fans, who are always so good whenever we have been to St James’s Park,” Guardiola said in his matchday programme notes.

“Newcastle is an historic club, so this is a fixture I always look forward to. When a team comes into a game in good form, you always have to be aware.