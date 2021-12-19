Pep Guardiola 'knows what to expect' at Newcastle United
Pep Guardiola has spoken about the challenge posed by Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United – after being cleared to take to the dugout at St James’s Park.
Guardiola cancelled his pre-match press conference on Friday after returning an inconclusive Covid-19 test. However, Guardiola went on to test negative ahead of Manchester City’s visit to Tyneside.
“Newcastle is a very tough opponent,” said City’s manager. “People will talk about our place in the table, or their place in the table, but when you go to Newcastle, you know what sort of game to expect.
“Now they have a new manager in Eddie, and we know what a good manager he is.”
“They’ve had a tough start to the season, but they’re a good team with good players and a top manager, so we’ll go there and have to work hard for each other to win. Every game in the Premier League’s tough, whether you’re playing against teams at the top of the table – or the bottom.”