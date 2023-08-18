Manchester City head into the game on the back of their UEFA Super Cup win on Wednesday night as they look to pick up a 15th consecutive Premier League win at home to Newcastle.

But unlike the majority of previous meetings between the two clubs at the Etihad Stadium, Newcastle go into the match with a decent amount of confidence having finished fourth in the Premier League last season and opened the 2023-24 campaign with a 5-1 win over Aston Villa at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Guardiola was typically very complimentary about The Magpies heading into the match.

“It’s a Champions League team,” Guardiola said in his press conference. “If you are a team that qualifies for Champions League next season it’s because you are a really good team.

“Nobody believed it last season and look what happened. And they continue with this.

“Eddie Howe has built a fantastic, fantastic team for many reasons, in build-up in transitions and ball possession. They control everything and it will be a massive test for us but we are there for that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Man City chase an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title, some have tipped Newcastle to challenge Guardiola’s side at the top of the table this season.

And the City boss hasn’t ruled it out.