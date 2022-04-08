Eddie Howe made two changes from the side that lost 5-1 at Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday with Emil Krafth and Bruno Guimaraes coming back into the side for Javier Manquillo and the injured Joe Willock.

It was a first St James's Park start for Guimaraes following his £33.3million arrival from Lyon in January.

Emil Krafth of Newcastle United prepares to take a throw in during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on February 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

NUFC XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Fraser, Wood, Saint-Maximin

NUFC subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff

Here’s how Newcastle United fans reacted to the news…

@BallBrucey: “The line-up everyone wanted so no complaints.”

@Ginger_Pirlo: !Let's go! Need a result to settle the nerves!"

@agbnufc_: “Bruno with his first home start!! Masterclass incoming.”

@AngelNUFC: !So happy with ASM and Bruno starting, let's get the win.”

@ashnufc16: “Good side hopefully get the 3 points! St James’ Park will be rocking tonight.”

@stevo4474: “Not bad at all, shame willock out, big performance needed after stinker weekend, HWTL.”

@MarkMazzocchi: “Bruno x ASM masterclass incoming.”

@AndreaGeordieH: “I want to see a performance tonight... attacking, passing and passion!”

@John_E_Reese: “Happy with that, thought Krafth had been playing his way into a decent bit of form prior to the international break so glad he’s back in.”

@NUFCEdd1e: “This is honestly the perfect line-up given the injuries imo, COME ON BOYS!”

@nufcsanjay: “It's a side good enough to win. I personally wouldn't have brought Krafth back in, but can't complain with the rest of it. Really looking forward to this one.”

