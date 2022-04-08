'Perfect line-up' – Newcastle United fans react as Eddie Howe makes two big changes for Wolves
Newcastle United fans have had their say on tonight’s starting line-up to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’s Park.
Eddie Howe made two changes from the side that lost 5-1 at Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday with Emil Krafth and Bruno Guimaraes coming back into the side for Javier Manquillo and the injured Joe Willock.
It was a first St James's Park start for Guimaraes following his £33.3million arrival from Lyon in January.
NUFC XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Fraser, Wood, Saint-Maximin
NUFC subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff
Here’s how Newcastle United fans reacted to the news…
@BallBrucey: “The line-up everyone wanted so no complaints.”
@Ginger_Pirlo: !Let's go! Need a result to settle the nerves!"
@agbnufc_: “Bruno with his first home start!! Masterclass incoming.”
@AngelNUFC: !So happy with ASM and Bruno starting, let's get the win.”
@ashnufc16: “Good side hopefully get the 3 points! St James’ Park will be rocking tonight.”
@stevo4474: “Not bad at all, shame willock out, big performance needed after stinker weekend, HWTL.”
@MarkMazzocchi: “Bruno x ASM masterclass incoming.”
@AndreaGeordieH: “I want to see a performance tonight... attacking, passing and passion!”
@John_E_Reese: “Happy with that, thought Krafth had been playing his way into a decent bit of form prior to the international break so glad he’s back in.”
@NUFCEdd1e: “This is honestly the perfect line-up given the injuries imo, COME ON BOYS!”
@nufcsanjay: “It's a side good enough to win. I personally wouldn't have brought Krafth back in, but can't complain with the rest of it. Really looking forward to this one.”