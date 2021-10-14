'Perfect signings' - Newcastle United urged to chase £35m-rated ex-Liverpool sensation and Serie A ace

Kalidou Koulibaly. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Since the Magpies became the richest club in the world last Thursday, there has been widespread speculation over how they could look to spend their newfound wealth in the transfer market.

A long list of potential targets have already been touted, with both Koulibaly and Coutinho mentioned among those who the Toon Army could look to lure to St. James’ Park.

And Agbonlahor is of the opinion that both would represent stellar additions.

When asked about the prospect of Newcastle moving for Koulibaly during an interview with Football Insider, he said: “Yes, he’s a good player definitely.

“That’s the sort of player I would be looking at, definitely.

“Those players, like Coutinho where it hasn’t worked for him at Barcelona and they need the money. These are just the perfect signings.

“Someone like Aaron Ramsey, it’s not worked for him at Juventus.

“These are the sort of players. They’re going to have to pay good money but they should be looking at.”

Koulibaly has been on the books at Napoi since 2014, with the 30-year-old centre-back featuring 292 times for the Italian giants in all competitions. He has also been capped 47 times for Senegal.