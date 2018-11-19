Peter Beardsley ready to step back into the spotlight as Newcastle legends reunite

Peter Beardsley is set to step back into the spotlight – at a charity match.

A team of Newcastle United legends will take on counterparts from Gateshead next year.

The match, which will be stayed at the International Stadium on April 7, will raise money for Gateshead.

Beardsley will be in the Newcastle Legends team along with ex-United defender Steve Howey.

"I'm looking forward to pulling on the black and white shirt again for a good cause with Newcastle Legends," said Howey.

"We all keep in touch, and the lads are looking forward to getting back together again. I hope that we can get a big crowd on the day and raise a lot of money."

Steve Howey, far left, and Steve Watson, second left, at the launch of the Gateshead FC Legends v Newcastle Legends match.

Gateshead manager and former Newcastle defender Steve Watson will be in the dugout.

Beardsley, United's Under-23 coach, took a period of leave in January as the club investigated claims of bullying.

The former Newcastle striker "categorically denies" the allegations.

There will be more names added to the teamsheet for the charity game over the coming weeks.

Newcastle Legends managing director Steve Wraith: "We're delighted to be helping stage this game to raise money for Gateshead.

"We have had some big games over the last few years against Manchester United and Liverpool, but there's certainly a bit of spice with a local derby.

"I have spoken to a lot of the Newcastle Legends, and there's a real buzz about the game."

Tickets, which are priced £10 for adults and £5 for Under-18s, will go on sale from Gateshead's official website next month.